They didn't release me from the jail. I truly was kidnapped.
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
2 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Jen Mallan: For those who haven't read your book yet, because they will when they hear the highlights from this story.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, you won't see this story in that book, because the last book we're writing as we speak, and it's called God Wins or Love Wins. And so after I got out of jail, like five days later, they dumped me in a parking lot, no hearing, no trial. I mean, that story is the first in Ending Plague, and you can hear about that. They dumped me back in the parking lot, and I couldn't find my husband. I couldn't find David. I didn't have anything. We were on our way to Thanksgiving dinner. What I didn't know at that time, and I appreciate now, is because they didn't release me from the jail. I truly was kidnapped. They dumped me in a parking lot, and the bail bondsman literally said, Don't speed, in our Audi A6, which, of course, I'm always speeding. We left our driver's licenses on the Xerox machine, so the police pulled us over for speeding, and my David, I said, Honey, bring some clothes, because I can't go back in that house after those days. And so, because I knew what it looked like, there was no warrant out for our arrest. And this was after I'd been held there for six days, attempting to get me to kill myself or my husband to turn on me, one or the other. And this was, you know, November 22 there in the wee hours of the morning, in 2011,

August 25, 2025 - Come Home with Jen Mallan: https://youtu.be/9q1zfffY2hg?si=kvQpPiO2zORRLFlg

Ending Plague: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/ending-plague-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

healthnewstrutharrest2011judy mikovitsno warrant
