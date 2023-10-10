This dashcam footage captured the moment when Palestinian groups began attacking the infamous music festival on October 7th. After breaking through the dividing barrier , the militants entered the highway, where they began point-blank shooting at all passing cars.





Needless to add, such videos of civilians being killed will motivate IDF fighters to fight to the last. On the other hand, however, the situation is similar - the sights of destroyed Gaza and corpses being pulled out from under the ruins will increase the degree of hatred of Palestinians towards Jews.





All this, unfortunately, will inevitably lead to an increase in mutual cruelty in its most vile forms - from mass abuse of corpses and sophisticated executions of prisoners to the demonstration executions of entire families.