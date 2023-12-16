Why do Priests Wear Rose Colored Vestments in Advent and Lent? - Ask A Marian

Fr. Anthony Gramlich, Divine Mercy
Dec 14, 2023
Welcome back to Ask A Marian! Today, Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC gives us insight as to why Catholic Priests wear rose colored vestments on the Third Sunday of Advent, otherwise known as Gaudete Sunday!
