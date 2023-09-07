Part 4: The Problem: a simple solution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since Luciferians created the Deep State---which eventually turned Satanic due to them not giving those contracting with their One World Corporation a way 'out'-clause---said Luciferians are therefore held accountable to terminate Satan's followers via JAB or a similar method. This is because bureaucratic Satanists, being the over-REGULATORS (controllers which hate freedom/truth seekers) they are, refuse to limit their control-over only those contracting with, following, voting for, & pledging to be REPRESENTED by them thereby are in the process of destroying all of mankind plus the Earth by poisoning our air (geoengineering the weather engine of Earth) & food supply.
Geoengineering film by Michael J. Murphy:
https://rumble.com/v39uii8-un-conventional.html
As in other cases, "the negatives" have blamed "climate change" on the General Public, when it is the geoengineers themselves who are changing/altering the weather engine!
http://annavonreitz.com/ruleoflawnotice.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/rmnixon.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/hardanswersimplequestion.pdf
Benjamin Fulford may not have this list exactly correct, but it gives you an idea of the many factions which some claim are "secret" & competing!:
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=226969
Important September 6th update: http://annavonreitz.com/foreigndeathcult.pdf
http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/09/message-to-all-there-are-no-emergency.html
AND for a read on the more wild side (Thank you Australia for Mary Maxwell): https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=228634
Am not a fan of Alex Jones but this one is worth a listen @ before 4-minute mark where he talks about the "testing of high atmosphere bombs" as I did in my past videos as doing GREAT damage: https://banned.video/watch?id=64f7aec0ead8b1c484282652 = or like Bill Gates has the money so why not make him more by cutting down the forests "to save the Earth!"
Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's 2 month old 13 min. video statement:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3lb1MFDh7Y
Added on 9/11/'23: One reason many people who are waking-up are having a new bout of depression to a degree is: They are finally beginning to see that they have been a part of an Empire which is NOT "the good guys!" The US corporation, along with NATO & the British Commonwealth = inner City of London are parasites/the bad guys of this World.
Just figure what are the implications are if "9/11" was "An inside job?"
Congratulations: https://benjaminfulford.net/2023/09/06/benjamin-fulford-and-anna-von-reitz-interview-09-06-2023/