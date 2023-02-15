The Best Of Dimension X - Report on The Barnhouse Effect by Kurt Vonnegut

Dimension X was the first Sci-Fi anthology series to utilize published stories from established science fiction authors which gave the series an instant status of credibility to fans of the genre. It had an extremely low budget, but was the darling of the NBC staff, whose passion made the show perhaps the best Science Fiction radio show on the air in 1950.However Despite their best efforts, the series only lasted a year-and-a-half, and totaled a mere 46 episodes.





Kurt Vonnegut Jr. was an American writer and humorist known for his satirical and darkly humorous novels. In a career spanning over 50 years, he published fourteen novels, three short-story collections, five plays, and five nonfiction works. In 1950 this radio play was presented live on the NBC Radio network on a little Sci-Fi anthology show called Dimension X. Ladies and Gentlemen we proudly present REPORT ON THE BARNHOUSE EFFECT