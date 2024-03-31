© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
13-year-old Palestinian Mutasim Nabil Abu Abbed was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during their raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy, Motasem Nabil Abu Abed, during a military raid in the town of Qabatiya, West Bank, on Saturday, the news agency Wafa reported.
◾️The number of Palestinians killed in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers has risen to 455 in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since 7 October.
Photo of how he used to be when he was happy and alive. Cynthia