BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE AWAKENING - An Informative Testimony Of My Journey Into Truth
Yashadel (The First Adam)
Yashadel (The First Adam)
19 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 04/13/2023

Within the body of this testimony you will hear a profound telling of one of the most significant miracles God has ever created upon the face of this earth. In all humility and truth, this is the real origin of how and why the "plandemic" began.

Unlike so many other sources of information this is a first hand account and is the real story. This is not a joke. This is not a game. This is the real deal. The Bible is currently being fulfilled and much is happening behind the scenes that THEY are not telling you. Please, I beg you, take this seriously and run to Jesus in truth of heart. It truly, truly has begun.

Keywords
biblejesustestimonyrevelationenochwitnesses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy