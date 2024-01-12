"Four RAF Typhoon Jets Bombed Two Houthi Targets, Flying from Akrotiri Base in Cyprus" - Saudi Arabia Opened Airspace - BBC - part 5

BBC: "Four RAF Typhoon jets bombed two Houthi targets, flying from Akrotiri base in Cyprus"

Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Sana'a: Explosions sounded in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a

Sources for Al-Mayadeen: Violent explosions in the coastal city of Hodeidah on the Red Sea, west of Yemen, resulting from aggressive bombing.

The UK Ministry of Defense has released footage of four Eurofighter Typhoon multi-role fighters and an Airbus A330 MRT multi-role tanker involved in today's missile airstrikes in Yemen.

The aircraft operated from RAF Akrotiri Air Base in Cyprus. Image is one of them.

US President Joe Biden on airstrikes in Yemen:

Today, at my direction, U.S. forces, along with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, successfully struck a number of targets in Yemen that Houthi rebels have been using to threaten freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical waterways peace.

The strikes are a direct response to the Houthis' unprecedented attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, including the use of ship-borne ballistic missiles for the first time in history.

... The military base targeted by the US with cruise missiles near Sanaa has been hit by missiles and airstrikes more than 15 times since 2015 and declared destroyed by the Saudis three times. 😀

...Houthi sources report attacks on Al-Daylami air base.

The attack on Al Dailami Airbase resulted in a fire, which was extinguished and we recorded no damage

...The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry released an official statement in which the Saudis, who opened their airspace for attacks on Yemen, are now pretending to be hoses, fearing that retaliation might hit their oil industry.“

The Kingdom is following with great concern military operations in the Red Sea region and raids on targets in Yemen. We emphasize the importance of maintaining security and stability in the Red Sea region and call for restraint and avoidance of escalation.

...The Pentagon said that all ships in the Red Sea are in combat readiness and there have been no direct attacks on them.

...⚡️“We Yemenis are not those who are afraid of America. We are comfortable with direct confrontation with the Americans” (c) Houthi leader Al-Houthi

...⚡️The battle will exceed the imagination and expectations of the Americans and British - Houthi leadership

⚡️The Russian Federation has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for Friday in connection with the strikes by the United States and its allies on Yemen





