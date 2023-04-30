BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Claiming that he is worthy of Earthly worship.
599 views • 04/30/2023

This week, leading up to the Coronation, the people in the UK and British Commonwealth are being asked to swear allegiance with the words, "so help me God." at the end.

Let me get this right; Charles has put the green man on his coronation invites, he has said that people of all religions should be subjected to him, he has launched the earth charter which has been described as, like the ten commandments and he claims to be worthy of worship? Goodness me, he has also said his ideas will save the world and the world is doing the green man thing, this is raw paganism! Worst of all he has claimed to be the defender of the divine.

Keywords
anti christman of sinson of destructioncreation worship
