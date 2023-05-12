© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Animals And The Wicked.
Proverbs 12:10 (NIV).
10) The righteous care for the needs of their animals,
but the kindest acts of the wicked are cruel.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is common and normal to safeguard animals.
But, the Wicked have no such propensity.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ykrkhv6y
#righteous #care #needs #their #animals #kindest #acts #wicked #cruel