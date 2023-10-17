Quo Vadis





Oct 17, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje's Peace Plan.





War has arisen in our world.





Our Lady of Medjugorje has come to bring us peace.





Our Lord has sent her to us as an emissary for peace.





For the past 42 years she has tried to teach us the ways of peace.





Have we listened to her messages?





Here are three messages in which Our Lady teaches us the way to peace.





As we prayerfully read these messages, may we again commit ourselves to her peace plan through prayer and fasting:





Here is a message from February 25, 2003





“Dear children!





Also today I call you to pray and fast for peace.





As I have already said and now repeat to you, little children, only with prayer and fasting can wars also be stopped.





Peace is a precious gift from God.





Seek, pray and you will receive it.





Speak about peace and carry peace in your hearts.





Nurture it like a flower which is in need of water, tenderness and light.





Be those who carry peace to others. I am with you and intercede for all of you.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





The following message of Our Lady was given on January 25, 2001:





“Dear children!





Today I call you to renew prayer and fasting with even greater enthusiasm until prayer becomes a joy for you.





Little children, the one who prays is not afraid of the future and the one who fasts is not afraid of evil.





Once again, I repeat to you: only through prayer and fasting also wars can be stopped – wars of your unbelief and fear for the future.





I am with you and am teaching you little children: your peace and hope are in God.





That is why draw closer to God and put Him in the first place in your life. Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Our Lady gave this message on February 25, 2021:





“Dear children! God has permitted me to be with you also today, to call you to prayer and fasting.





Live this time of grace and be witnesses of hope, because I repeat to you, little children, that with prayer and fasting also wars can be suppressed.





Little children, believe and live this time of grace in faith and with faith; and my Immaculate Heart does not leave any of you in peacelessness if you have recourse to me.





I intercede for you before the Most High and I pray for peace in your hearts and for hope for the future.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Let's continue to pray and fast for peace in our troubled world!





