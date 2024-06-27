© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Piers Morgan Caught LYING About Brigitte Macron | Candace Ep 13
Candace Owens
I wager a $150k bet to Piers Morgan over the Brigitte Macron story, an economics professor cuts through WW2 propaganda, a new report from the House Judiciary Committee confirms contractors on the CIA’s payroll colluded with the Biden Campaign, and an Ed Sheeran superfan marries his doppelganger.
00:00 - Start
01:28 - My challenge to Piers Morgan
16:26 - Jeffrey Sachs on Piers Morgan
23:10 - CIA contractors colluding with Biden Campaign
24:27 - Ed Sheeran superfan wedding
