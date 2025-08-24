Reiner Fuellmich and Arno van Kessel song

A new REINER FULLMICH & ARNO VAN KESSEL song. Two brave lawyers fighting for justice, for OUR freedom. Both detained under false pretenses.

Germany and the Netherlands, shame on you!

These two lawyers did what every true lawyer should have done. Question the narrative and sue the guilty. These men are HERO'S!

https://substack.com/@fallofthecabalofficial/note/c-144950156

