Christ’s Resurrection is Key to Christianity Giving Us Victory Over Sin and Death - Jeff Brannon

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the central theme in Scripture that gives us a hope for a future in heaven, says Jeff Brannon, a professor and chair of biblical studies at Belhaven University. Jesus died as an atoning sacrifice for our sins, but the story doesn’t end with His death - it truly begins with the resurrection! Without the resurrection, there is no Christianity. We should celebrate Easter every day and rejoice in Christ’s powerful victory over sin and death. He is the hero who came to save us from the enemy who sought to destroy us. Because of Christ, we have joy and hope for tomorrow because He was vindicated and declared righteous and the King of Kings when He rose again.
TAKEAWAYS
Jesus was unjustly put to death, but He conquered sin when He rose from the grave
All the benefits we have as a Christian center on the resurrection and us being united with Christ
Before our salvation, we had a sin-centered master and a sin nature: now we we have new orientation and identity as Christians
We are servants of righteousness
