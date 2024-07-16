Garnet Ghost Town - Driving the OLD Stagecoach Trail

https://rvacrossamerica.net/garnet





Garnet Ghost Town is a well preserved ghost town that the BLM (Bureau of Land Management) now maintains. Garnet is truly an opportunity to take a walk "through a bygone era."





The buildings are in good stead, they are opened daily to explore and you can imagine staying in a hotel as it was 125 years ago; shopping in Davey's store "back in the day" and visiting a tavern - again of that era.





The residences remain so you can see how people lived in what is now Garnet Ghost Town.





This video highlights the drive on an OLD stagecoach trail to get there. The next video takes you through the town and its buildings.





Enjoy my photos and backstory here - https://rvacrossamerica.net/garnet













