Silent War Ep. 6313: Congress & DOJ Target Journalists, Protesters & Memers with Arrest. Exec. Order

On Sale Now!Take it back with Dark to Light (mental focus formula) and Sleepy Joe (sleep formula) - On Sale Now! Get 15% off with Coupon code TAKEITBACK

www.RedPillLiving.com/OnSaleNow





VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans









In this episode of The Silent War.

House Democrat Threatens Twitter Files Journalist With Prosecution And Imprisonment.





Controversial mRNA Technology Now Targeting Livestock.





It Begins: DOJ Arrests 4 Black Leftists for Spreading Pro-Russia “Propaganda” in Memes, Articles and Speeches.





“Racism is a Fundamental Driver of Environmental Injustice” – Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Requiring All Federal Agencies to Prioritize “Environmental Justice” and Trashes “MAGA Republicans” During Speech.





Mainstream Media Celebrates FOX News Settlement with Dominion Voting Machines.





People Are Being Arrested for Carrying Tiki Torches in Charlottesville ‘With the Intent to Intimidate’ — Six Years After it Happened.





US Compensates People Injured by COVID-19 Vaccines for First Time.





Disneyland Welcomes Children Of All Ages To Gay And Transgender ‘Pride Nite.’





Louisville Shooter's Manifesto Details His Intent To Push Gun Control.





Silver Demand Set Records In Every Category In 2022.





Controversial Konnech Company Dismisses ALL CHARGES Against Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips Links to China Exposed – True the Vote Evaluates Options to Hold Company Accountable.





Supreme Court Protects Access to Abortion Pill.





💵 Please support our sponsors:





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.