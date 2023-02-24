Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021-2022 | 40% increase in deaths is literally earth-shaking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
@TuckerCarlson Reads from "Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022
"The CEO of the One America insurance company publicly disclosed that during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, death in people of working age (18-64) was 40% higher than it was before the pandemic. Significantly, the majority of the deaths were not attributed to COVID. A 40% increase in deaths is literally earth-shaking."