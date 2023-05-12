The Reparations Thing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bad Idea!
* If we’re going to start paying reparations, then everybody is going to get a check — and everybody is going to write a check.
* No one actually believes this is going to solve any problems.
* The left will never give up the race argument.
* It’s the only cudgel they have to divide America.
* We’re never going to get there with libs around.
* They hate racial harmony; the idea puts them out of business.
* They profit off division, hatred, anger and rage.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 12 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2nfeie-what-is-going-on-at-twitter-ep.-2010-05122023.html