The Reparations Thing
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
65 views • 05/12/2023

Bad Idea!

* If we’re going to start paying reparations, then everybody is going to get a check — and everybody is going to write a check.

* No one actually believes this is going to solve any problems.

* The left will never give up the race argument.

* It’s the only cudgel they have to divide America.

* We’re never going to get there with libs around.

* They hate racial harmony; the idea puts them out of business.

* They profit off division, hatred, anger and rage.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 12 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2nfeie-what-is-going-on-at-twitter-ep.-2010-05122023.html

activismdivide and conquercommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismglobalismslaveryfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismdivisionhatredleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismthomas sowellculture warwealth transferdivisivenessanimosityreparationrobert woodson
