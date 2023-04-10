💥A Powerful Blow was dealt to the Zaporozhye Outpost - On the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the UKR accumulation of Equipment in Orekhov was hit

💥A powerful blow was dealt to the Zaporozhye outpost of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the accumulation of equipment in Orekhov was hit

At night, the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked not only the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region, but also military facilities in the Zaporozhye region.

Thus, one of the bombs hit a cluster of enemy military equipment in the area of the front-line town of Orekhov, which was turned into an outpost of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, a series of strikes were carried out on targets in the vicinity of the city of Zaporozhye.