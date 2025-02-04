BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Happens When You Die? Do You Go To Heaven? Spiritualism In Christianity. The State Of The Dead
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
59 views • 7 months ago

Ecclesiastes 9:5-6, 10 KJV:


“For the living know that they shall die: but the dead know not any thing, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Also their love, and their hatred, and their envy, is now perished; neither have they any more a portion for ever in any thing that is done under the sun. Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest.”


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
prophecyend timesafterlifesecond coming of christbabylon is fallenspiritualismseventh day adventistreincarnationrevelation 14what happens when you diethief on the crosspresent truthstate of the deadsecond angels messagelazarus resurrectionimmortality of the soulheaven after death
