Alberta’s COVID Response Report was released this week and among its various recommendations, it urges the provincial government to stop providing vaccines for healthy children and teenagers. The same “experts” who pushed for mandatory vaccines are dismissing the report, calling it “anti-science” and “anti-evidence.”