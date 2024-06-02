BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies | HEALING, PRODIGAL, FLIP FLOP AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
838 followers
48 views • 11 months ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Dutch Sheets May 28, 2024

:32 -12:41

https://youtu.be/-oCUmxrth9o?si=0A_bCIxJpxApuKJJ



Past Prophetic Report: https://rumble.com/v4snw6f-prophecies-stronger-by-the-day-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html



Details and Daily Decrees for prayer and fasting

https://www.oasiswired.org/fasting-prayer



Link to Hank Kunneman’s Word

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndEqfeEXNRA&t=0s



Wanda Alger May 26, 2024

7:26 - 41:39

https://youtu.be/ZICB_a_MAKc



Robin D Bullock May 28, 2024 11th Hour

1:59:47 - 2:01:16

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWjhA8RyCFA?si=OOz1LNKtHQYT8-iv



Julie Green May 20, 2024 given May 24, 2024

15:47 - 27:29

https://rumble.com/v4x4s6o-live-with-julie.html



Manuel Johnson May 28, 2024

7:21 - 21:07

https://www.youtube.com/live/_56Rb5CQvN0?si=Sz_DA47ai7g4xxyQ



Hank Kunneman August 22, 2021

52:36 - 53:51

https://rumble.com/vln8c0-flashpoint-god-has-an-answer-donald-trump-jr-hank-kunneman-and-lance-wallna.html



Mike Thompson


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 0f38b30896f29f23



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited
