Prophecies | HEALING, PRODIGAL, FLIP FLOP AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Dutch Sheets May 28, 2024
:32 -12:41
https://youtu.be/-oCUmxrth9o?si=0A_bCIxJpxApuKJJ
Past Prophetic Report: https://rumble.com/v4snw6f-prophecies-stronger-by-the-day-the-prophetic-report-with-stacy-whited.html
Details and Daily Decrees for prayer and fasting
https://www.oasiswired.org/fasting-prayer
Link to Hank Kunneman’s Word
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndEqfeEXNRA&t=0s
Wanda Alger May 26, 2024
7:26 - 41:39
Robin D Bullock May 28, 2024 11th Hour
1:59:47 - 2:01:16
https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWjhA8RyCFA?si=OOz1LNKtHQYT8-iv
Julie Green May 20, 2024 given May 24, 2024
15:47 - 27:29
https://rumble.com/v4x4s6o-live-with-julie.html
Manuel Johnson May 28, 2024
7:21 - 21:07
https://www.youtube.com/live/_56Rb5CQvN0?si=Sz_DA47ai7g4xxyQ
Hank Kunneman August 22, 2021
52:36 - 53:51
https://rumble.com/vln8c0-flashpoint-god-has-an-answer-donald-trump-jr-hank-kunneman-and-lance-wallna.html
