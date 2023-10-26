Rep. Luna talks behind-closed-doors anti-Johnson movement, rips Biden on 'funding both sides' of war

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss the war in Israel, and an inside-Congress view of the movement to elect Rep. Mike Johnson new Speaker of the House.
