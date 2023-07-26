© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Каковы договоренности НАТО на саммите в Вильнюсе https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45NFTaHxsA4&t=11s На канале: Elena Vasiljeva https://www.youtube.com/@ElenaVasiljeva
На канале: Oleg Zhdanov-Grannik https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJa8_dekRJB9zqWB3m844Q
Монтаж видео по аудио записи Елены Борисовны Васильевой.