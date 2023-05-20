© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom And Understanding Insure Success.
Proverbs 19:8 (NIV).
8) The one who gets wisdom loves life;
the one who cherishes understanding will soon prosper.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Narrow Path produces success.
Even death brings a great reward for the Christian.
https://pc1.tiny.us/27zkcww2
#one #gets #wisdom #loves #life #cherishes #understanding #will #soon #prosper