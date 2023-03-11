Sebastian Gorka: China is one of the oldest civilizations on planet Earth, it developed so many incredible systems and inventions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Former Deputy Assistant to US President Sebastian Gorka @SebGorka : China is one of the oldest civilizations on planet Earth, it developed so many incredible systems and inventions. I totally disagree with the idea that the Chinese people can’t live in a free society.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国总统副助理塞巴斯蒂安·戈尔卡：中华文明是地球上最古老的文明之一，它建立了许多令人难以置信的制度并拥有许多创造发明。因此我完全不同意中国人民无法生活在自由社会的说法。