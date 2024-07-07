© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featuring Cardinal Clark Isaac, revealing the magnificent Bible Code app, discussing the Word of God, and making all this available to the public eye.
The Bible Code App:
Our Torah Codes/Bible Codes Facebook group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/TorahCodes
Purchase our book:
https://amzn.eu/d/iUJ3bzA (UK)
Our paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/eocpaypal
Content live-streamed through multiple platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/LordRayEl
https://www.youtube.com/@Christ-is-back
https://www.twitch.tv/thacouncil