Li'l Abner Joins The Navy

Here is a little book that will delight thousands of LI'L ABNER fans. The predicaments confronting a certain acquaintance of LI'L ABNER, who joins the Navy, are in the highest traditions of Dogpatch humor.

Al Capp is at his inventive best in the story, and highly entertaining. But accompanying the light treatment is a serious message from Mr. Capp, which the Navy feels is vitally important to every American.

It will be most important, perhaps, to the young man or woman now seeking a retarding career.

This book may turn out to be a useful, if not precise, guide to one such career. The experiences of LI'L ABNER's friend in the Navy may not be typical, but they do reflect the great spirit of comradeship and adventure that have always made Navy careers interesting to young men.

And it is equally true that if LI'L ABNER should eventually decide to forsake the hills of Dogpatch, he would find an un-paralleled opportunity to lead a life of security as a trained technician in the service of his country, in the United States Navy.

F. B. C. Martin

Captain, U. S. Navy

Director, Recruiting Division, 1950