BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Li'l Abner Joins The Navy
IReadClassicComicBooks
IReadClassicComicBooks
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 6 months ago

Here is a little book that will delight thousands of LI'L ABNER fans. The predicaments confronting a certain acquaintance of LI'L ABNER, who joins the Navy, are in the highest traditions of Dogpatch humor.

Al Capp is at his inventive best in the story, and highly entertaining. But accompanying the light treatment is a serious message from Mr. Capp, which the Navy feels is vitally important to every American.

It will be most important, perhaps, to the young man or woman now seeking a retarding career.

This book may turn out to be a useful, if not precise, guide to one such career. The experiences of LI'L ABNER's friend in the Navy may not be typical, but they do reflect the great spirit of comradeship and adventure that have always made Navy careers interesting to young men.

And it is equally true that if LI'L ABNER should eventually decide to forsake the hills of Dogpatch, he would find an un-paralleled opportunity to lead a life of security as a trained technician in the service of his country, in the United States Navy.

F. B. C. Martin

Captain, U. S. Navy

Director, Recruiting Division, 1950

Keywords
narrationus navycomic booksaudiobookseducationallil abner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy