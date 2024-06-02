SORRY NOT SORRY

White Guilt? Not here. There's no point in apologies, they're seen as a sign of weakness.



SLAVERY? NOT OUR THING

NOT SORRY FOR APARTHEID

NOT SORRY FOR COLONIZATION

NOT SORRY FOR THE CRUSADES



Under European rule, 3rd world countries had a significantly higher standard of living than they ever could have produced on their own. After we left you to yourselves, everything we built for you was destroyed. We're not sorry for what our ancestors did and we're not sorry for who we are today. So kindly, fuck off with the guilt trip.



NO DOUBTS

NO REGRETS

NO APOLOGIES

WE'RE NOT SORRY



We don't need you, you need us.

