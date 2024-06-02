© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SORRY NOT SORRY
White Guilt? Not here. There's no point in apologies, they're seen as a sign of weakness.
SLAVERY? NOT OUR THING
NOT SORRY FOR APARTHEID
NOT SORRY FOR COLONIZATION
NOT SORRY FOR THE CRUSADES
Under European rule, 3rd world countries had a significantly higher standard of living than they ever could have produced on their own. After we left you to yourselves, everything we built for you was destroyed. We're not sorry for what our ancestors did and we're not sorry for who we are today. So kindly, fuck off with the guilt trip.
NO DOUBTS
NO REGRETS
NO APOLOGIES
WE'RE NOT SORRY
We don't need you, you need us.