SORRY NOT SORRY White Guilt? Not here. There's no point in apologies, they're seen as a sign of weakness.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
60 views • 11 months ago

SORRY NOT SORRY
White Guilt? Not here. There's no point in apologies, they're seen as a sign of weakness.

SLAVERY? NOT OUR THING
NOT SORRY FOR APARTHEID
NOT SORRY FOR COLONIZATION
NOT SORRY FOR THE CRUSADES

Under European rule, 3rd world countries had a significantly higher standard of living than they ever could have produced on their own. After we left you to yourselves, everything we built for you was destroyed. We're not sorry for what our ancestors did and we're not sorry for who we are today. So kindly, fuck off with the guilt trip.

NO DOUBTS
NO REGRETS
NO APOLOGIES
WE'RE NOT SORRY

We don't need you, you need us.

