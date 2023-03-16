Is It Safe to Be Ingesting Methylene Blue?

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits And More! - https://bit.ly/3hFrCMJ

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3jFwj9O

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WiYR7z

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3GSWJ19

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3PTHCYb

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3W15M4i





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Is It Safe to Ingest Methylene Blue?





Methylene Blue is a powerful organic dye with nootropic, detox, and health optimization benefits but if you research this compound online a lot of news outlets and articles will tell you it's a toxic fish tank cleaner that is unsafe for humans to ingest.





But is this type of statement true in regard to Methylene Blue or not? If you want to find out make sure to watch this video "Is It Safe to Ingest Methylene Blue?" from start to finish to find out!





My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan

Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno