BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hunger Strike
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 11 months ago

Temple of the Dog -Hunger Strike
Video done on/around

I don't mind stealing bread, From the mouths of decadence, But I can't feed on the powerless, When my cup's already overfilled -Yeah

But it's on the table, The fire's cooking, And they're farming babies, The slaves are all working, Blood is on the table, The mouths are all choking, But I'm goin' hungry -yeah

I don't mind stealing bread, From the mouths of decadence, But I can't feed on the powerless, When my cup's already overfilled, mmm mmm

But it's on the table, The fire is cooking, And they're farming babies, The slaves are all working

And it's on the table, Their mouths are all choking

But I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry)

I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry)

Yeah, I don't mind stealing bread, (Mmm, I don't mind), No, I don't mind stealing bread

I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry, yeah)

Keywords
healthfoodgardenharvestfaminegrowplanteathungryhungerfeedhunger strike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy