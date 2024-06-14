Temple of the Dog -Hunger Strike

I don't mind stealing bread, From the mouths of decadence, But I can't feed on the powerless, When my cup's already overfilled -Yeah



But it's on the table, The fire's cooking, And they're farming babies, The slaves are all working, Blood is on the table, The mouths are all choking, But I'm goin' hungry -yeah



I don't mind stealing bread, From the mouths of decadence, But I can't feed on the powerless, When my cup's already overfilled, mmm mmm



But it's on the table, The fire is cooking, And they're farming babies, The slaves are all working



And it's on the table, Their mouths are all choking



But I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry)



I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry)



Yeah, I don't mind stealing bread, (Mmm, I don't mind), No, I don't mind stealing bread



I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry, yeah)

