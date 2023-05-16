BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Anointing of the Holy Spirit
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 05/16/2023

December 24, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of having the anointing of the Holy Spirit. What is the Anointing of the Holy Spirit? And how do we obtain that special touch and power from God? This is vital to the life of a Christian and to the life of a church. And this is what ministers and leaders should be very attentive to in their own lives. If we are not anointed or if we lose the anointing of the Spirit, we become ministers of death instead of ministers of the life and power of God.

Keywords
holy spiritministryanointingtonguesdean odle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy