The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 376 - Lake of Fire
Darkness Is Falling
56 views • 6 months ago

In this video I want to return to the unpopular subject of HELL or Eternal Punishment. This time I want to dispel a few false notions about the LAKE OF FIRE which the Bible calls the SECOND DEATH. It is amazing how many people can’t read the scriptures and understand that HELL and the LAKE OF FIRE are NOT the same place. Joe and I did a video on HELL, Video No.327 titled, “HEL” more than 11 months ago which caused a bit of a stir getting nearly 2.600 views. If you haven’t watched that then I urge you to do so as it will provide a lot of important background information from the scriptures.

Most wicked apostate teachers have been propagating the Lie that Hell either doesn’t exist or God is a loving God and wouldn’t put anyone in Hell or that the soul dies at death and therefore ceases to exist thus escaping the judgement. This is called “annihilationism,” which is nowhere found in the Bible. And why wouldn’t Satan want to extinguish the reality of eternal judgment and Hell in order to deceive the rebellious. Of course he would and he has been very busy doing just that in this last 200 years.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
