10/17/24 DJT Fryin' Lyin' KH! Ukraine Nukes! Capitol Lock Down! #Christiansvote
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
73 views • 7 months ago

10/17/24 Ukraine to have nuclear weapons to use vs. Russia (NATO "leaks"). DC constructs fences and concrete barriers around Capitol. KH's corruption & manchurian history exposed. 18 days to the election, ACTION & Prayer! Tsunami the Vote!! We Are FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TN: Thanks to Ben Garrison, Grrr Graphics! Please support their great work!

https://grrrgraphics.com/


TRUMP Fries Lyin' KH after Fox interview:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/president-trump-gives-savage-response-kamala-harris-getting/


Support Kari Lake 4 Senate! McConnell won't!

https://karilake.com/


Gallego's Divorce Records unsealed:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/here-it-is-ruben-gallegos-divorce-records-show/


Zelensky claims Ukraine Nukes or Else!

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/274719664/ukraine-could-have-nuclear-weapons-within-weeks--bild#google_vignette/


AJ summary of NATO/Ukraine Nuclear option:

https://banned.video/watch?

id=6711a72262ac084d8cc87678


Capitol/White House Fencing/Barriers being constructed before 2024 election:

https://www.axios.com/local/washington-dc/2024/10/16/white-house-capitol-fencing-inauguration


Harmeet Dillon Exposes KH CA Fraud History:

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-harmeet-dhillon


Are They Breeding Politicians? Candace Show Podcast:

https://rumble.com/v5ixlfp-are-they-breeding-politicians-candace-ep-84.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Was Kamala Harris Previously Married? Candace Show Podcast:

https://rumble.com/v5iu1i5--breaking-was-kamala-harris-previously-married.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


Rescuers being kept out of needed areas by State Police:

https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1846548731291709553


Please support YAFTV viewer, CG, flooded out in Asheville, NC area:

"Greatly appreciate your continued prayers"

https://www.givesendgo.com/celestegray


“Inflation Reduction Act” where is the money actually going:

https://x.com/Real_RobN/status/1845523203135017131


Dr Jackie Stone “loses her life” for her Ivermectin Protocol having saved millions of lives in Zimbabwe:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/tributes-tragic-death-dr-jackie-stone/?utm_id=20241013


Baron Trump book written in the late 1800s:

https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1845245850865500457


Kamala Husband major stockholder of Blackrock/Vanguard:

https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1842540324238889143


VAXXED 3 - AUTHORIZED TO KILL PREMIERE- LINK:

https://chd.tv/vaxxed3


Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:

https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

