10/17/24 DJT Fryin' Lyin' KH! Ukraine Nukes! Capitol Lock Down! #Christiansvote

10/17/24 Ukraine to have nuclear weapons to use vs. Russia (NATO "leaks"). DC constructs fences and concrete barriers around Capitol. KH's corruption & manchurian history exposed. 18 days to the election, ACTION & Prayer! Tsunami the Vote!! We Are FREE!
TRUMP Fries Lyin' KH after Fox interview:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/president-trump-gives-savage-response-kamala-harris-getting/
Support Kari Lake 4 Senate! McConnell won't!
Gallego's Divorce Records unsealed:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/here-it-is-ruben-gallegos-divorce-records-show/
Zelensky claims Ukraine Nukes or Else!
https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/274719664/ukraine-could-have-nuclear-weapons-within-weeks--bild#google_vignette/
AJ summary of NATO/Ukraine Nuclear option:
id=6711a72262ac084d8cc87678
Capitol/White House Fencing/Barriers being constructed before 2024 election:
https://www.axios.com/local/washington-dc/2024/10/16/white-house-capitol-fencing-inauguration
Harmeet Dillon Exposes KH CA Fraud History:
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-harmeet-dhillon
Are They Breeding Politicians? Candace Show Podcast:
https://rumble.com/v5ixlfp-are-they-breeding-politicians-candace-ep-84.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Was Kamala Harris Previously Married? Candace Show Podcast:
https://rumble.com/v5iu1i5--breaking-was-kamala-harris-previously-married.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Rescuers being kept out of needed areas by State Police:
https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1846548731291709553
Please support YAFTV viewer, CG, flooded out in Asheville, NC area:
"Greatly appreciate your continued prayers"
https://www.givesendgo.com/celestegray
“Inflation Reduction Act” where is the money actually going:
https://x.com/Real_RobN/status/1845523203135017131
Dr Jackie Stone “loses her life” for her Ivermectin Protocol having saved millions of lives in Zimbabwe:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/tributes-tragic-death-dr-jackie-stone/?utm_id=20241013
Baron Trump book written in the late 1800s:
https://x.com/myhiddenvalue/status/1845245850865500457
Kamala Husband major stockholder of Blackrock/Vanguard:
https://x.com/JamesPleickhar2/status/1842540324238889143
VAXXED 3 - AUTHORIZED TO KILL PREMIERE- LINK:
Dane Wigington with Col. Douglas MacGregor on weather warfare in SE United States:
https://x.com/OCOCReport/status/1843018301523554474
