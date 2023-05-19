Bible prophecy: the little horn, the Vatican beast, the pope & his mark

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on May 16, 2023.



The video looks at the role of the little horn, which is the Vatican papacy, in Daniel 7 and Revelation 13 and how the papacy changed the holy ten commandments of God, blasphemes against God and killed (and will kill again) God’s people.



God’s holy ten commandments in the Catholic 1899 Douay-Rheims Bible: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Exodus+20%3A3-17&version=DRA



Modified ten commandments of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church: https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/ten-commandments-10336



Blasphemy committed by the Vatican’s popes:



"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".



Pope Nicholas I declared that "the appellation of God had been confirmed by Constantine on the Pope, who, being God, cannot be judged by man." - Labb IX Dist.: 96 Can. 7, Satis evidentur, Decret Gratian Primer Para.



"And God himself is obliged to abide by the judgment of his priest and either not to pardon or to pardon, according as they refuse to give absolution, provided the penitent is capable of it." -Liguori, «Duties and Dignities of the Priest», p.27





"the poor sinner kneels at his confessor's feet. He knows he is not speaking to an ordinary man but to 'ANOTHER CHRIST,' He hears the words: 'I absolve thy sins..." and the HIDEOUS LOAD OF SINS DROPS FROM HIS SOUL FOREVER." -William Doyle "Shall I be a priest" pp 14, 15







Christians killed by the Vatican’s popes during the dark and middle ages, from 538 to 1798:



"From the birth of popery to the present time, it is estimated by careful and credible historians, that more than fifty millions of the human family, have been slaughtered for the crime of heresy by popish persecutors,--an average of more than 40,000 religious murders for every year of the existence of popery to the present day."--John Dowling, The History of Romanism, pp. 541-542.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]