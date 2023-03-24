⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (24 March 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (24 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, units, aviatio, and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment close to Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Kislovka (Kharkov region), and Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥More than 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one В-20 self-propelled howitzer, and two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems were neutralised.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 As many as 125 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, and one Grad MLRS vehicle have been neutralised in this direction during the day.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have eliminated up to 380 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, one pick-up truck, and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers over the past 24 hours.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Lugovskoye and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region)





💥The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 40 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, one D-30 howitzer, and one Polish-made Krab artillery system.





💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralised over 40 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 87 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 109 areas.





💥 A hangar with unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Sukhoi Liman (Odessa region).





💥 An ammunition depot of the International Legion has been obliterated close to Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Moreover, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar station was destroyed near Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Air defence forces have intercepted three HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





💥 Moreover, 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down Dvurechnoye (Kharkov region), Golikovo, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Slavnoye, Novoandreevka, Volnovakha, Nikolskoye, and Aleksandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 404 airplanes and 224 helicopters, 3,562 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,392 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,072 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,424 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,091 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.