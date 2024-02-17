Dr. McCullough offers advice for finding a health practitioner you can trust after COVID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just the News | Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, advises Americans who have a hard time trusting the medical industry after COVID to be prepared and do their own research. Dr. McCullough says a good doctor will respect your medical autonomy and decision to not take vaccines.