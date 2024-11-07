© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fred Jelly Beans 🇺🇸 - Hail to the Chief. No AI was used to make this video.😃
Source: https://x.com/FredJellyBeans/status/1854049913992028662
The (((mainstream media))) crafted their narrative the day following Election Day 2024 by attempting to dull the momentum of what's occurring; they stand revealed as the emperor with less than zero clothes