Is There Ever a Just War? Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.122 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Jan 11, 2024





With war waging in Europe between Russia and Ukraine, and in the Holy Land between Israel and Hamas, the evils of war are all around us. But war seems to go against Christianity and the Fifth Commandment, “Thou shall not kill.” Father Chris Alar, MIC, explains whether war can ever be justified in the eyes of the Church. Then hear the amazing story of Robert Gannon, who experienced the traumas and tragedies of war, but also the difficulty of living at home before and after.





Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 122: Is There Such a Thing as a Just War?





