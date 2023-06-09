BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Video Emerges of BlackRock CEO Gloating about Using ‘Woke’ Ideology to ‘Force Behaviors’ of Public
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
157 views • 06/09/2023

A video has emerged that shows BlackRock’s chairman and CEO Larry Fink gloating to an audience about his plans to infiltrate society, via corporate America, with “woke” ideologies to “force behaviors” of the public.

Fink, a member of the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF), is a leading advocate of the radical Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scores movement.

ESG is a set of far-left criteria that pressures companies to become more “woke” to meet the standards.

mind controlpropagandanwoglobalismbrainwashingblackrocklarry finkwoke ideologyforce behaviors on publicsocietal transformation
