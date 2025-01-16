Red Pill Nation Hangout #416





1. 7:36 Wikipedia is finally getting called out

2. 28:17 Recent Star Trek TV series might be removed from Canon

3. 58:07 Democrats caught scheming to prevent Trump from taking office

4. 1:13:26 Civil War Brewing at Games Workshop over Female Custodes

5. 1:48:27 Leftists Attempt to Cause a Chasm Between Elon and Vivek Ramaswamy

6. 2:05:28 Jimmy Carter Dead at 100

7. 2:30:44 A Personal Reflection on 2024





