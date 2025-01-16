© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #416
1. 7:36 Wikipedia is finally getting called out
2. 28:17 Recent Star Trek TV series might be removed from Canon
3. 58:07 Democrats caught scheming to prevent Trump from taking office
4. 1:13:26 Civil War Brewing at Games Workshop over Female Custodes
5. 1:48:27 Leftists Attempt to Cause a Chasm Between Elon and Vivek Ramaswamy
6. 2:05:28 Jimmy Carter Dead at 100
7. 2:30:44 A Personal Reflection on 2024
