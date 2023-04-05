Episode 206: 4 Things That Cause White Matter Brain Disease – Does Tick-Borne Disease (Lyme) Cause MS?

Can Lyme, Chlamydia, HHV6 or other infections cause white matter brain disease or MS? The research shows that Chlamydia Pneumonia and other diseases cross the blood-brain barrier. Dr. Muth shares what symptoms these infections cause and how to address them.

03:37 Viruses and bacteria can be reactivated over time and be triggered by other viruses.

06:23 Lyme Disease is real, very real – We see over 300,000 reported new cases a year of tick-borne illness and tick-borne disease.

10:22 Why do we need antibiotics?

12:27 Some of the symptoms that people can get from Chlamydia Pneumoniae and from tick-borne disease.

14:32 You want to rule out everything before you say it’s a Demyelinating Disease.

15:59 Demyelinating Disease tends to be typically worse in people with Vitamin D deficiency.

16:42 There is enough evidence showing that Ms and Lyme Disease can go together.

17:34 When to test for Lyme Disease.

18:48 What triggers the autoimmune disease?

19:38 Treatment for Lyme Disease and Chlamydia Pneumoniae.

21:53 How long will the treatment take?

23:23 There’s some research that shows that MS is being triggered by the SARS-COV2 Infection.

24:51 The concern that we always have with a demyelinating disease is its progression.

25:51 Some of the things that are being used to help repair myelin and repair nerve damage.

