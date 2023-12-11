Why I am King James Only and So Should You!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is the link to the 1944 Horizon Magazine and the Article titled "Asia in the Balance of the Scales" written by Occultist Manly P. Hall, where on "Page 13", you can read his admission of the intention to try and pervert the Truth of God's Word preserved for us today in the King James Bible: https://manlyhall.org/prsjournals/horizon/horizon-0401-spring-1944.pdf
God bless you all.
Mike Keenan.