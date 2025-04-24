BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Cancer and the New Biology of Water by Thomas Cowan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
379 views • 4 months ago

In "Cancer and the New Biology of Water," Dr. Thomas Cowan challenges the long-standing oncogene theory of cancer, which attributes the disease to genetic mutations and instead proposes a metabolic explanation rooted in cellular energy dysfunction. He argues that cancer is not primarily a genetic disease but a result of damaged mitochondria, the cell's energy producers, which forces cells to rely on inefficient glycolysis for energy, leading to a chronic energy deficit. This metabolic shift, known as the Warburg effect, is exacerbated by environmental toxins and radiation, further impairing cellular function. Dr. Cowan introduces the concept of "structured water" within cells, suggesting that the breakdown of this gel-like substance disrupts cellular processes and is a fundamental cause of cancer. He explores alternative therapies like mistletoe, deuterium-depleted water (DDW) and NADH supplements to restore cellular health and improve energy production. Additionally, Dr. Cowan emphasizes the role of diet and lifestyle, advocating for nutrient-dense foods and a ketogenic diet to potentially inhibit cancer growth. His book offers a controversial yet hopeful perspective, urging a reevaluation of current cancer research and treatment strategies.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy