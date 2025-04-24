Reiner Fuellmich Trial Verdict | 24th April 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The verdict is in: Reiner Fuellmich has been sentenced to 3 years 9 months, minus time served = 2 years 8 months. He served 18 months in pre-trial detention, October 2023 to April 2025, and judge Schindler does not recognize 5 months of this period. This 2-year, 8-month period was not chosen at random. According to Reiner's lawyers, it will undoubtedly break this 1st trial, which was a permanent and scandalous violation of the rule of law, and whose verdict has the sole aim of keeping Reiner neutralized in prison for as long as possible. Through Reiner, we are all being targeted, we who fight for truth, freedom and justice, so violently and systematically attacked since 2020. It's up to all of us, whistleblowers, independent media, informed citizens, victims of pseudo-vaccines, scientists without conflicts of interest, doctors faithful to their Hippocratic oath... all of us who stand determinedly by Reiner's side until justice is done and the truth prevails. - RF report.
Mirrored - Nancy Drewberry
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/