X22 REPORT Ep 3166b - Fake News Building Riot Narrative, Trump Calls For 25th Again

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3166b - Sept. 18, 2023

Fake News Building Riot Narrative, Trump Calls For The 25th Again, Clinton/Obama In Focus





The [DS] is ready to take Biden out of the game, they are preparing a change of batter. Trump calls for the 25th Amendment once again. Lets see if the D's react. Obama and the Clintons are coming into focus, Clintons have set up their initiative in Ukraine, timing is everything. The [DS]/fake news begin the narrative for riots and chaos. War is approaching and building. The patriots have the [DS] exactly where then need to be so the world can watch.









