PRAYER MEMORIAL! Location Was Afghanistan-HORRORS! Babylon AMERICA'S ABYSS U.S. Military wouldn't defend Afghan Boys from severe sex assaults on their own Bases it's Afghan Culture! (by Fox & RT News)

this is a mirrored video



Mystery Babylon America plummets into a deep DARK ABYSS of no return.

YAHUVEH GOD SEES and has prophesied that America will not win another war. Now we can see Cowardice and more concern with one's career over the abuse of the weak and innocent. It's completely insane. These are sad days for America. There is no way America will be able to effectively fight against countries such as combined forces of Russia, China along with a Confederate of Nations, impossible.



Excerpts from Prophecy 32

BEWARE OF THE GOLD FEVER REVIVAL!

(A Great Deception)

Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu

April 14, 1999



"Why are you not falling on your knees and fasting and interceding day and night for the atrocities being done in a war orchestrated by satan himself. Do you not know "I AM" is going to judge in a harsh way all those taking part in NATO and doing these atrocities! Your eyes are on gold and not on the innocent men, women, and children you are bombing and murdering daily. Pastors, prophets, apostles, evangelists, teachers, beware. You who once spoke MY Words and now play the game, "Follow the leader," "I AM" is the only leader you are to follow. "I AM" follows no man or woman. They are to follow "I AM!" "I AM" is not in the popularity of the ministries you seek autographs from for shame."



"I charge you now, you who call yourselves spiritual leaders, you who march to the tune of the world's drummer! Why do you not hear MY voice tell you to speak out against unholiness? You teach MY People to sin by staying silent and no matter what is done by your political leaders you say "I AM" wants them not to fight against what is unholy, nor speak out against the leaders of the nations doing these things. Pray for them to repent! But do not let the spiritual leaders; political leaders lead you into the bowels of hell. Do not let the blood of others soak your garments. Do not be blinded by the fame and fortune satan offers in this world."



"America, woe be unto you, for blood shed has not come to your shores from war for many years but you have now called it upon yourselves! I am yet staying the hand of the executioner for the sake of the few who cry out for mercy. But when it comes there will be no warning. In the silence of the night it shall strike with no warnings. You're so puffed up with pride you think no nation shall strike back but woe be unto you America, for when it comes time to strike it shall not be by one hand that hits, you but by many hands that strike you for what you have partaken in. Your allies will be nowhere in sight for they will be battling for their own countries. Woe be unto you MY Children who support this war, your money is blood soaked.



Your spiritual leaders who every week holds church or temple and yet do not lead the people to fast, pray and intercede against this. Two wrongs do not make a right. How can you condemn murder on one hand and yet applaud it on the other hand as long as your nation is doing the murdering. Hypocrites! How can you say we must support our political leaders when what they do is wrong? Yes, I put the political leaders in office. I also put the evil pharaoh as a corrupt ruler. Did I tell Moses to obey him when he was ungodly? Did I not tell the Israelites to flee this ungodly ruler?"



Please visit -

https://amightywind.com/home.html



See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

