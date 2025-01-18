By the fall of Vremivka almost without resistance, the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Velyka Novosilka found itself practically completely surrounded in a cauldron, where the Russian Armed Forces physically controlled all the main roads. Realizing that the drama of Kiev troops in Velykaya Novoselka south of Donetsk seemed to be coming to an end, Russian troops from the Vostok Group of Forces deployed Uragan MLRS, which was engaged in dropping leaflets on the positions of Ukrainian troops there for their immediate surrender, as shown in the footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on January 17, 2025. Now, the evacuation corridor of Velyka Novosilka is less than 2.5 kilometers wide, with no main roads, only land left and the only way is to cross Mokri Yaly river for the Kievites to get out. The cauldron is boiling, where the siege of Velikaya Novoselka – now officially begins!

Dropping leaflets on enemy positions, special leaflet projectiles are rocket ammunition containing rolls of leaflets. Uragan fired a volley of shots at each of them, urging Ukrainian soldiers to hand over their weapons and voluntarily surrender in order to save their lives before a complete encirclement. Now, it is reported that Russian troops are at the Vremika gate after the cleanup, just a few minutes away from the city center, while conducting a limited siege, and things will get complicated for Kiev's forces if they try to hold on. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have few options: retreat as far as possible, or defend and fight to the end.

A few days ago, Ukrainian soldiers retreated from their positions in panic, even abandoning their NATO weapons in the bushes, fleeing without a fight simply because they did not want to face the Russian army. Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit as part of the Vostok Group of Forces, demonstrated the abandoned weapons near Velyka Novosilka as shown in footage by the Defense Ministry on January 15. Among the trophies were a Javelin portable ATGM, a Browning M2 large-caliber machine gun, a portable anti-tank grenade launcher, and ammunition.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/