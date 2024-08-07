Shove It! ...The Warehouse Game (1990, Mega Drive)

Shove It! ...The Warehouse Game (known as Shijou Saidai no Soukoban (史上最大の倉庫番), "Greatest Warehouseman in History") is a puzzle game developed by NCS and published by Masaya (in Japan) and Dreamworks (in North America).

You play a warehouseman called Stevedore (Romu in the Japanese version) who takes the job at the warehouse to make make enough money to buy a fance car and win over the woman of his dreams.

The game is a reprogrammed version of the original Soukoban. The goal is to push all boxes to indicated places in each level. A level takes up a single and is viewed from above. It is divided into quadratic fields. The fields were you need to shove the boxes to are marked with dots. You can only push the boxes, so need need to think forward to avoid getting stuck. You can take back your last move (albeit any movement counts, also walking without pushing a box) and restart the level as often as you want. The levels are grouped in stages consisting of ten levels. You can play the levels of each stage in any order, and you get a password for each stage. For some reason, the American release has only 16 stages, while the Japanese has 25. The game also comes with an editor to design your own levels.