Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reaction To Ben Shapiro's New Rap Song
channel image
Money Talk$
1 Subscribers
27 views
Published a month ago

My take on "Facts" by Tom McDonald and Ben Shapiro. Song shoots to #1 on Itunes hip hop charts. My take on why this is not something we should be following. And how we should not be looking at Shapiro and McDonald to be leaders within the conservative movement.

Keywords
newspoliticsreactionentertainmentmusicmediabenshapiro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket